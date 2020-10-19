Coach Adam Gase said Monday that Darnold has a few more steps to progress through before being cleared for Sunday's game versus the Bills, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Gase wasn't optimistic about Darnold's chances of being ready in time, hinting that the third-year quarterback is likely to spend another game on the sidelines. Darnold didn't practice at all last week, and he'll need to at least log a limited session by Friday to have a shot at playing Sunday. If he misses another game, Joe Flacco is slated for a third straight start.