Jets' Sam Darnold: Could play Week 5
Coach Adam Gase said Darnold (illness) could return as soon as Week 5 against the Eagles, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Recovery from mononucleosis is unpredictable, but it at least seems Darnold feels better than he did last week. With the Jets on bye in Week 4, there's some hope the quarterback will end up missing just two games. Luke Falk will get the start Sunday in New England, with David Fales signed Wednesday for the backup role.
