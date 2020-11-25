Jets head coach Adam Gase said Darnold (shoulder) will be a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Ethan B. Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

That said, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record relays that Darnold is slated to "have a pretty full workload," a positive early sign for the quarterback's chances of putting an end to a two-game absence Sunday against the Dolphins. Before reaching a decision on his status for Week 12, however, the Jets will evaluate Darnold on a day-by-day basis in each of the team's three practices. Joe Flacco would pick up another start Sunday if Darnold can't gain clearance to play.