Jets' Sam Darnold: Dealing with pair of injuries
Darnold emerged from Sunday's 22-6 loss at Cincinnati with a knee injury and bruised ribs, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Darnold incurred four sacks and nine quarterback hits en route to 28-for-48 passing, 239 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. Near the end of the contest, he was seen with a visible limp, which he chalked up as a foot injury, per Olivia Landis of the Jets' official site. Coach Adam Gase clarified Darnold's health concerns Monday but also stated he expects the second-year signal-caller to be "fine." Wednesday's injury report will reveal how much Darnold was able to practice to kick off Week 14 prep.
