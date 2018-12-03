Coach Todd Bowles admitted after Sunday's 26-22 loss to the Titans that Darnold has essentially healed from his sprained right foot and could be ready to start Week 14 in Buffalo, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports. "He could have played. He just needed more reps," Bowles said of the rookie quarterback. "You just can't bring him back after 14-to-17 days [off]. Even if he's healthy, to not have timing and everything else and put him out there [Sunday] in a game like this. We'll reload this week and see where he is."

Darnold practiced Wednesday through Friday leading up to the contest, but had his activity limited in each session. As a result, Bowles went with Josh McCown as the Jets' starting quarterback for the third straight game, with the offense again sputtering under his direction. Assuming Darnold is able to increase his activity in practices this week and further support Bowles' assertion that he's healthy, expect him to end his three-game absence against the Bills. Darnold has completed just 55 percent of his passes for 6.7 yards per attempt, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions through nine outings, rendering him an unappealing fantasy option in a matchup with a tough Buffalo pass defense.