Jets' Sam Darnold: Deemed questionable for Week 13
The Jets are listing Darnold (foot) as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans, Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press reports.
According to Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record, Darnold practiced a limited fashion Friday for the third consecutive day, which was enough to make him a 50-50 proposition for the weekend. Josh McCown (thumb/back), meanwhile, upgraded to full participation Friday after back-to-back limited showings, putting him in line to start Sunday if Darnold is unable to return from a two-game absence. Per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, coach Todd Bowles said he wouldn't announce a Week 13 starter until gameday, so those planning on using either Darnold or McCown in lineups should monitor news regarding the Jets' plans leading up to the 4:05 p.m. EST kickoff. It's possible that Darnold could be active and dress as the backup signal-caller if the Jets aren't yet fully comfortable with his health.
