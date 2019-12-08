Darnold completed 20 of 36 passes for 270 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 22-21 win over Miami. He added three carries for three yards.

Darnold threw a 26-yard touchdown to Robby Anderson and a 14-yarder to Demaryius Thomas, both in the second quarter. He also drove the offense down the field for a game-winning field goal as time expired, taking over down 21-19 with 1:33 to go. The second-year quarterback has compiled an 8:2 TD:INT against some subpar competition over the past four weeks, but the opponent difficulty will rise dramatically in Week 15, as the Jets have a quick turnaround Thursday in Baltimore.