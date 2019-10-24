Darnold said after Thursday's practice that he's feeling fine after having a toenail on his left foot removed earlier in the week and indicated he's in no danger of missing Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Though Darnold said he experienced no restrictions as a result of the toenail, he's still expected to be listed as a limited participant on Thursday's practice. Darnold should step up his activity at Friday's session, firmly erasing any concern about his Week 8 availability in the process.