Jets' Sam Darnold: Early TD enough in low-scoring win
Darnold completed 16 of 26 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-10 win over Pittsburgh. He added three yards on four carries and fumbled three times, losing one.
Darnold capped the opening drive with a 23-yard touchdown to Robby Anderson, but the second-year quarterback went quiet after that in what turned into a defensive battle. His lost fumble in the final minute of the first half was a costly one, as Pittsburgh turned it into a touchdown three plays later. Darnold has compiled an 18:12 TD:INT in 12 games played heading into the Week 17 season finale in Buffalo.
