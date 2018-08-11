Jets' Sam Darnold: Efficient in preseason opener
Darnold made his professional debut in Friday's 17-0 preseason win over the Falcons, completing 13 of 18 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown while adding eight yards on two scrambles.
As expected, Darnold was the third quarterback to enter the game for New York after Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater. He appeared to have thrown a touchdown pass to Charles Johnson in the two-minute drill late in the first half, but it was called back on offensive pass interference. Instead of pouting about it, the rookie quarterback showed poise by connecting with Johnson for a 14-yard score on the very next play. Most of his other throws besides the touchdown were of the safe variety, though Darnold was often flushed out of the pocket playing behind backup linemen. The third overall pick in April's draft gave Jets fans a lot to get excited about, but he's still running third in New York's quarterback competition at this point.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR position preview
Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Reaction: Guice injury leaves WAS thin
With Derrius Guice out for the season, will anyone step up in Washington's backfield? Dave...
-
Projecting Washington without Guice
The Washington Redskins lost Derrius Guice for the season to a knee injury, what does that...