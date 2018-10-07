Darnold completed 10 of 22 passes for 198 yards, three touchdowns and an interception during Sunday's 34-16 win over Denver.

Darnold didn't connect on many passes and didn't need to. Protected by a rushing attack that gashed Denver, Darnold hit Robby Anderson on touchdown bombs of 76 and 35 yards in the second quarter. For weeks fans have been waiting for Darnold to finally build chemistry in one of the better offensive finds the team had in 2017. Now that that chemistry seems to be sparking, Darnold should have some breathing room throwing underneath to his other targets. On Sunday, he takes on a Colts defense that has been middle-of-the-road in pass defense this season.