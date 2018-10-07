Jets' Sam Darnold: Efficient in win
Darnold completed 10 of 22 passes for 198 yards, three touchdowns and an interception during Sunday's 34-16 win over Denver.
Darnold didn't connect on many passes and didn't need to. Protected by a rushing attack that gashed Denver, Darnold hit Robby Anderson on touchdown bombs of 76 and 35 yards in the second quarter. For weeks fans have been waiting for Darnold to finally build chemistry in one of the better offensive finds the team had in 2017. Now that that chemistry seems to be sparking, Darnold should have some breathing room throwing underneath to his other targets. On Sunday, he takes on a Colts defense that has been middle-of-the-road in pass defense this season.
More News
-
Jets' Sam Darnold: Quiet in loss to Jacksonville•
-
Jets' Sam Darnold: Key interceptions in loss•
-
Jets' Sam Darnold: Missed opportunities abound in eight-point loss•
-
Jets' Sam Darnold: Looks good in debut•
-
Jets' Sam Darnold: Officially named starter•
-
Jets' Sam Darnold: All but assured of Week 1 start•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5
-
Week 5 DFS Contrarian Plays
Philip Rivers and David Johnson headling Heath Cummings' Week 5 contrarian plays.