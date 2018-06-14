Jets' Sam Darnold: Entering camp as third string

Head coach Todd Bowles said Thursday that Darnold will start training camp as the Jets' third-string quarterback, Eric Allen of the team's official site reports.

Josh McCown will enter training camp as the No. 1 quarterback, which doesn't come as much of a surprise, while Teddy Bridgewater will assume backup duties. Bridgewater was reportedly very impressive in terms of both movement and mechanics during the Jets' mandatory minicamp, and now Darnold will likely need a very impressive training camp to overtake the former Vikings quarterback and become the team's top backup as a rookie. However, even if Darnold does end up being the No. 3 option to start the season, an opportunity could still end up presenting itself given the injury histories of both McCown and Bridgewater.