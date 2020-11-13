Darnold (shoulder) is expected to return in Week 11 against the Chargers, and he'll have his top three wide receivers all healthy at once for the first time all season barring any setbacks, Andy Vasquez of NorthJersey.com reports.

Darnold missed the team's Week 9 loss to New England, but the benefit of a well-timed bye in Week 10 is expected to provide enough time for his latest shoulder injury to heal. Backup quarterback Joe Flacco benefited from having all three of Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims healthy at once for the first time, leading the offense to nine plays of 15-plus yards en route to a near-upset of the Patriots. Darnold hasn't had a game with more than five such plays this season, but he has the skill set to outperform Flacco with a full complement of weapons and will need to do so for the Jets to finally pick up that elusive first win.