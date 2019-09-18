Jets' Sam Darnold: Expects to be ready in Week 5
Darnold (mono) has "full confidence" he will be ready to play in Week 5 against the Eagles, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Darnold won't travel to New England for Sunday's game against the Patriots, but the QB aims to be cleared to do some light running during the Jets' Week 4 bye. The report adds that Darnold confirmed Wednesday that his spleen remains enlarged at this stage. However, it still appears as though he may only have to miss one more game if all goes as hoped. In his absence, Luke Falk will be the team's starting QB in Week 3.
