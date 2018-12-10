Darnold (foot) and coach Todd Bowles both expect the quarterback to be fine for Saturday's game against the Texans, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Bowles said the injury to Darnold's right foot is different from the issue that caused a three-game absence, but it's hard to imagine they aren't related in any way. Regardless, the rookie missed just one drive during Sunday's game in Buffalo, ultimately leading the Jets to 14 points in the fourth quarter to secure a 27-23 win. While he doesn't expect to miss any more time, Darnold likely will have a spot on the team's Week 15 injury report.