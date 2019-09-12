Jets' Sam Darnold: Facing multi-week absence
Darnold (illness), who has already been ruled out for Monday's game against the Browns, is expected to miss multiple weeks, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
With mononucleosis, not only is Darnold dealing with drastic weight loss and exhaustion, but the quarterback's health is put at a very high risk should he get hit in the spleen. With that, it looks like the quarterback is on track to miss at least a couple of games while nursing the illness. Fortunately for the Jets, they have a bye in Week 4, giving Darnold extra time to rest without missing any game time. Trevor Siemian will operate as the starting quarterback for as long as Darnold is out while Luke Falk, who was called up from the practice squad, will be the backup.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
News & Notes: Darnold out for MNF
Chris Towers looks at all the latest news and notes around the league, and how it all impacts...
-
Week 2 QB Preview: Newton bounceback
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 2 including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...