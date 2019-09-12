Darnold (illness), who has already been ruled out for Monday's game against the Browns, is expected to miss multiple weeks, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

With mononucleosis, not only is Darnold dealing with drastic weight loss and exhaustion, but the quarterback's health is put at a very high risk should he get hit in the spleen. With that, it looks like the quarterback is on track to miss at least a couple of games while nursing the illness. Fortunately for the Jets, they have a bye in Week 4, giving Darnold extra time to rest without missing any game time. Trevor Siemian will operate as the starting quarterback for as long as Darnold is out while Luke Falk, who was called up from the practice squad, will be the backup.