Darnold (foot) said he felt "really good" after a limited practice Wednesday and hopes to return for Sunday's game in Tennessee, ESPN.com's Rich Cimini reports.

Josh McCown (back/thumb) worked with the first-team offense during the open portion of Wednesday's practice, but Darnold did serve as the No. 2 quarterback ahead of Davis Webb. It's a sign the rookie could be active for Sunday's game against the Titans even if the Jets take a cautious approach and keep McCown under center for another week. Darnold plans to practice again Thursday.