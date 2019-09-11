Jets' Sam Darnold: Feeling ill
Darnold won't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.
Per Greenberg, coach Adam Gase said Darnold was sent home from the Jets' facility after dealing with strep throat, but the team believes the quarterback will be ready to go by the time Monday's game against the Browns arrives. Darnold had a lackluster showing in the Jets' 17-16 loss to the Bills in Week 1, completing 28 of his 41 passes for only 4.3 yards per attempt and one touchdown.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Stealing Signals: Week 1 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 1.
-
Week 2 QB Preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 2 including...
-
Week 2 RB Preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 2 including...
-
Week 2 WR Preview: Trust Pats WRs?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 2 including...
-
Week 2 TE Preview: More options
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 2 including projections,...