Darnold won't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Per Greenberg, coach Adam Gase said Darnold was sent home from the Jets' facility after dealing with strep throat, but the team believes the quarterback will be ready to go by the time Monday's game against the Browns arrives. Darnold had a lackluster showing in the Jets' 17-16 loss to the Bills in Week 1, completing 28 of his 41 passes for only 4.3 yards per attempt and one touchdown.

