Darnold (foot) was the first QB to take reps in team drills Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Cimini previously noted that barring a setback in practice this week, Darnold -- who has missed three games with a strained foot -- should return to action Sunday against the Bills. At 3-9, the Jets' playoff hopes have been dashed, but Darnold will look to help his team (which has lost six straight) finish the season on a positive note. He has nowhere to go but up Sunday, given that the last time Darnold played he tossed four picks in the Jets' Week 9 loss to the Dolphins.