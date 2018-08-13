Jets' Sam Darnold: Gets first-team reps at practice
For the second straight day on Monday, Darnold (finger) took the bulk of the Jets' first-team QB reps at practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Though coach Todd Bowles won't say who will start Thursday night's preseason game against Washington, it looks like Darnold will get the nod over Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater. Beyond that, as certain as it is that Darnold will eventually claim the team's starting job for the long haul, it remains to bee seen if the rookie's ascent to that role will be complete by Week 1.
