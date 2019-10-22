Jets' Sam Darnold: Gets toenail removed after MNF loss
Coach Adam Gase said Darnold had a toenail removed following Monday's loss to the Patriots, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.
According to Gase, Darnold "should be fine" for the Jets' Week 8 game against the Jaguars, though it wouldn't be surprising if the quarterback's practice time was more limited than usual leading up to the contest. Rather than toe issue, Darnold's main focus for his Week 8 prep will likely be in improving his mechanics and footwork in the pocket after a wretched performance versus New England. Darnold looked entirely uncomfortable in the pocket in Monday's loss, completing only 11 of 32 attempts for 86 yards while tossing four interceptions.
