Darnold completed 21 of 32 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the 49ers. He also rushed twice for seven yards.

Darnold focused on getting the ball out of his hand quickly to slow down San Francisco's pass rush. He was sacked only once, but Darnold failed to orchestrate much offense outside of a 30-yard touchdown to Braxton Berrios in garbage time. Breshad Perriman (ankle) and Chris Hogan (ribs) both left the game, leaving New York without its top four wide receivers with Jamison Crowder (hamstring) and Denzel Mims (hamstring) inactive. Given his lack of weapons, Darnold will be fighting an uphill battle in Week 3 against a Colts team that's coming off a convincing win over the Vikings.