Darnold (shoulder) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Darnold had previously been listed as out, but the team has upgraded him to doubtful, even though, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv reports that Darnold hasn't practiced and is still ultimately expected to be inactive, with Joe Flacco set to start for a second consecutive week. This strange move is likely just a ploy by coach Adam Gase to keep his old team on its toes ahead of this clash of AFC East lightweights.