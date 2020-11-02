Darnold (shoulder) will be getting an MRI and a second opinion on his shoulder injury Monday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.

Darnold missed two games earlier this season with a shoulder injury, and he may have aggravated it late in Sunday's blowout loss to Kansas City. While coach Adam Gase downplayed the severity of Darnold's injury in the postgame press conference, it's worth noting that Gase also put him back into the game in which he originally hurt his shoulder, even though that injury was significant enough to force the quarterback out of the team's two ensuing contests. A clearer diagnosis regarding the severity of Darnold's injury should surface once his MRI results come in.