Darnold (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Bills, Randy Lange of the Jets' official site reports.

Darnold experienced no setbacks with his right shoulder after taking part in practices on a limited basis Wednesday through Friday, clearing the way for him to step back in as the Jets' starting quarterback following a two-week absence. The signal-caller will have to make do without top slot weapon Jamison Crowder (groin), though Darnold should benefit from the addition of rookie second-round wideout Denzel Mims (hamstrings), who will make his NFL debut Sunday.