Darnold (shoulder) took first-team reps in practice Wednesday and is hoping to suit up Sunday against the Bills, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Adam Gase said the team will evaluate Darnold as the week progresses and have him split first-team reps with backup Joe Flacco, adding that the most important factor will be how Darnold's shoulder responds Thursday after his return to throwing the ball Wednesday. If Darnold's able to suit up, he could finally have the top three receivers on the Jets' depth chart available to him, with rookie Denzel Mims (hamstring) expected to make his debut alongside Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman.