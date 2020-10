Darnold (shoulder) is on track to start Sunday's game against the Bills, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The QB, who last played on Oct. 1, is bouncing from an AC joint sprain, but he had a setback-free week of practice and is now poised to return to the field Sunday. It appears as though the Jets' top pass catcher Jamison Crowder (groin) won't be available, but on the plus side, second-rounder Denzel Mims (hamstrings) has been activated off IR and is slated to make his NFL debut on Sunday.