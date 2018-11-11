Jets' Sam Darnold: Inactive in Week 10
Darnold (foot) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.
With Darnold out, Davis Webb will serve as Josh McCown's backup Sunday. Meanwhile, ESPN's Adam Schefter relays that Darnold has a sprained arch in his foot. With the Jets on bye in Week 11, it's possible that Darnold could return as soon as the team's Nov. 25 game against the Patriots, though it's also plausible that he could be held out until Week 13, with the big picture in mind.
