The injury Darnold suffered in Thursday's loss to the Broncos has been specified as an AC joint sprain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Rapoport adds that practicing through pain is an issue with this injury, and that issue can be solved by giving Darnold some time to heal.

Darnold was able to return to Thursday's game after getting hurt in the first half and looked decent, but it's apparent now that he was playing through significant pain. With coach Adam Gase's job potentially on the line for the 0-4 Jets, don't be surprised to see Gase try to keep Darnold on the field if at all possible. We should have a better understanding of Darnold's status when the Jets begin practicing next week, with veteran Joe Flacco waiting in the wings should Darnold need to miss any time.