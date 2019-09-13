Head coach Adam Gase said Friday morning that Darnold (illness) is not a candidate for injured reserve, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

It's still not clear exactly how long Darnold will be out, but keeping him off IR signals that the Jets expect him to be out fewer than eight weeks. Fantasy players and Jets fans are no doubt hoping he will be back well before that, but with a Week 4 bye on the horizon, it seems likely he won't be back on the field again until Week 5 at the earliest.