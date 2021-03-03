General manager Joe Douglas said Wednesday he will "answer the call" when trade offers come in for Darnold, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Douglas also said that his stance on Darnold "hasn't changed," per Hughes, and that he has "no doubt" about the young signal-caller eventually achieving his "outstanding potential." However, as recently as late February it was reported that the Jets wouldn't consider making a move at quarterback until evaluations of April's draft class had been fully completed, so announcing that the team will participate in trade talks is a significant change in tone. Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports that Douglas still feels there's "no hard timetable" on a decision regarding Darnold's future, though. With the No. 2 overall pick in hand, the Jets will certainly be in position to select one of the top quarterbacks of the 2021 NFL Draft if the team does decide to move on from Darnold.