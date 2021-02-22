The Jets intend to fully evaluate the 2021 NFL Draft's to quarterback prospects before making a decision about Darnold's future with the team, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport notes that the Jets have gotten 'real interest' about dealing Darnold, who the team selected No. 3 overall back in the 2018 NFL Draft, but that any deal will have to wait until after top prospects have completed their Pro Days and subsequent interviews. Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York recently estimated that Darnold could return value around the range of a "second-round pick, plus maybe another mid-to-late rounder" should the Jets indeed decide to deal him, with potential suitors including the Bears, Panthers, Broncos, 49ers, Patriots and Washington Football Team. Darnold, who will turn 24 this offseason, is coming off a pedestrian third year, with just 2,208 passing yards and a 9:11 TD:INT across 12 appearances. He was noticeably more productive in 2019 over a similar span of games, with 3,024 passing yards and a 19:13 TD:INT in 13 contests.