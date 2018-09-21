Jets' Sam Darnold: Key interceptions in loss
Darnold completed 15 of 31 passes for 169 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in Thursday's 21-17 loss to the Browns.
Darnold faced consistent pressure from an aggressive Browns front, but he also extinguished any hopes of a victory when his pass attempt to Robby Anderson was intercepted at the Cleveland 34-yard line with 15 seconds remaining. The rookie had short-circuited the previous possession with a pick as well, as Joe Schobert snagged a throw intended for Jermaine Kearse at the Jets' 43 with 1:27 left. Darnold did show encouraging rapport with Quincy Enunwa and Kearse in particular, and he was able to avoid a blanking for Terrelle Pryor by connecting with him for 25 yards to open the final series. The 2018 first-round pick will try to bounce back from his pair of costly miscues against the Jaguars in Week 4.
