Darnold said Tuesday that his sore throwing shoulder is improving, but he labeled himself as day-to-day heading into the Jets' Week 10 bye, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Coming out of a Week 8 loss to Kansas City, Darnold's right shoulder didn't respond as well as the Jets had hoped, prompting head coach Adam Gase to rule the signal-caller out ahead of Monday's game against the Patriots. Joe Flacco drew his third start of the season and performed well in the Jets' 30-27 loss, but Darnold will remain atop the depth chart heading into a Nov. 22 game against the Chargers if his shoulder cooperates. Darnold admitted that he has yet to outline a throwing or rehab regimen while the Jets are on bye, so his status for Week 11 may not gain clarity until the team holds its next formal practice Nov. 18.