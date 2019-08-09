Darnold played one series in Thursday's preseason opener against the Giants, completing four of five passes for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Darnold's first throw was nearly intercepted, but he was perfect thereafter, converting a pair of third downs and capping the drive with a three-yard touchdown pass to offseason acquisition Jamison Crowder. The second-year quarterback has reportedly increased his arm strength by working on his hips during the offseason, but it remains to be seen how much of an effect that has on his performance. This was a promising start, though.