With Teddy Bridgewater headed to the Saints via a trade, Darnold appears poised to be named the Jets' Week 1 starter, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Jets have yet to officially confirm that Darnold will be their Week 1 starter, but with Bridgewater no longer in the mix, it looks as though the rookie is in a strong position to get the nod, with veteran Josh McCown in line to back him up.