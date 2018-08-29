Darnold appears poised to open the upcoming season as the Jets' starting quarterback, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Jets have yet to officially confirm that Darnold will be their Week 1 starter, but the rookie's claim to the top job was strengthened after Teddy Bridgewater was dealt to the Saints on Wednesday. The 39-year-old Josh McCown served as the team's primary starter under center in 2017 and performed capably in that capacity, but he seems likely to transition to a backup gig with Darnold demonstrating in practices and in exhibition play that he's ready for the No. 1 role.

