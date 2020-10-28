Darnold (right shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Darnold saw his first game action since Week 4 in this past Sunday's 18-10 loss to the Bills, so it's likely that the QB's limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related, rather than indicative of a setback with his throwing shoulder. Perhaps of more concern with regard to Darnold's Week 8 fantasy prospects against the Chiefs is that neither Jamison Crowder (groin) nor Breshad Perriman (concussion) were able to practice Wednesday.