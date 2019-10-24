Play

Darnold (toe) will be a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Darnold was able to participate in individual drills Wednesday, despite officially being listed as a non-participant on the injury report. The quarterback is clearly hampered by having a toenail removed after Monday's blowout loss to the Patriots, but it would still be fairly surprising at this point if Darnold was forced to miss any game action because of it.

