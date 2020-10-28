Darnold (shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Darnold saw his first game action since Week 4 in last Sunday's 18-10 loss to the Bills, so the quarterback is presumably just getting some extra maintenance Wednesday for his throwing shoulder. Perhaps of more concern with regard to Darnold's fantasy prospects Week 8 against the Chiefs is that two of the Jets' starting wideouts -- Jamison Crowder (groin) and Breshad Perriman (concussion) -- were both unable to practice Wednesday.