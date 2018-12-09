Darnold (undisclosed) limped to the locker room during the first quarter of Sunday's game at Buffalo, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

After missing three contests with a sprained right foot, Darnold was cleared to return Sunday, only to last nine minutes before suffering a lower-body injury. It remains to be seen if his right foot is the culprit, but the Jets will confirm the nature of the injury in short order.

More News
Our Latest Stories