Darnold (shoulder) will not practice Saturday and is listed as doubtful for Monday's contest against the Patriots, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Darnold appeared to suffer some sort of setback after testing out his injured throwing shoulder earlier this week in practice. As a result, it seems like a foregone conclusion Joe Flacco will make his third start of the season. Through two games, the veteran Flacco has completed just over 50 percent of his passes for 381 yards, one touchdown and one interception.