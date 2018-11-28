Jets' Sam Darnold: Listed as limited
Darnold (foot) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
Wednesday marks the first time Darnold has been listed as anything besides a non-participant since he injured his foot in a Week 9 loss to the Dolphins. A report from this past weekend suggested the rookie is likely to miss another game, though he at least seems to have some chance of returning for Sunday's contest in Tennessee. Another start for Josh McCown is still the more likely scenario, as the Jets don't have any incentive to rush Darnold back and probably want to see him log a full practice before he's cleared to start.
