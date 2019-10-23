Jets' Sam Darnold: Listed as non-participant at practice
Darnold (toe) was listed as a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Coach Adam Gase previously noted that Darnold would participate in individual and 7-on-7 drills Wednesday, but the QB evidently was held out of team drills and thus given the 'DNP' designation. Per Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site, the QB had a toenail removed after Monday's 33-0 loss to the Patriots, but should be fine for this weekend's tilt against the Jaguars. Darnold's Week 7 effort was highly forgettable to say the least, so he'll now look to recover from his toe issue in short order and continue to focus on righting his mechanics in advance of Sunday's tilt.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Trade, injuries shake up Pats WR corps
The Patriots placed Josh Gordon on injured reserve Wednesday and plan to waive him, a decision...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
RB Preview: Answering your big questions
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 8 including waiver wire adds...
-
What you need to know: Thielen ruled out
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 8.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...