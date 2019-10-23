Jets' Sam Darnold: Listed as non-participant
Darnold (toe) was listed as a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Coach Adam Gase previously noted that Darnold would participate in individual and 7-on-7 drills Wednesday, but the QB evidently was held out of team drills and thus given the 'DNP' designation. Per Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site, the QB had a toenail removed after Monday's 33-0 loss to the Patriots, but he should be fine for this weekend's tilt against the Jaguars. Darnold's Week 7 effort was highly forgettable to say the least, so he'll now look to recover from his toe issue in short order and continue to focus on righting his mechanics in advance of Sunday's tilt.
