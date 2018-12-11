Darnold (foot) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

After missing three straight games with a sprained right foot, Darnold practiced fully throughout last week and gained clearance to start Sunday against the Bills. He departed in the first half after aggravating the injury, but re-entered the contest and helped guide the Jets to a 27-23 comeback victory. According to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Darnold split first-team reps with Josh McCown in the portion of Tuesday's practice open to the media, but the full participation listing suggests the rookie's health is on solid ground entering a tough Week 15 matchup with the Texans.

