Darnold (illness) was officially listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Per Randy Lange of the team's official site, Darnold's effort during Wednesday's non-contact context caught the eye of both Jamison Crowder and Robby Anderson, a pair of the QB's key targets. "I thought he looked pretty good," Crowder noted, with Anderson adding "he looks like he's good. He's confident." While Wednesday's practice is a good start, ESPN's Rich Cimini relays that Darnold still isn't considered a lock to play Sunday against the Eagles, with a determination on that front not likely to arrive until later in the week.

