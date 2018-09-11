Darnold completed 16 of 21 passes for 198 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Monday night's 48-17 win over the Lions.

Darnold's first career throw couldn't have been any worse, as he rolled right before winging the ball back across the field for an interception that was returned for a touchdown. After that blunder, however, the rookie settled in quite admirably, leading a number of scoring drives and showing good third-down efficiency. Darnold's first touchdown came on a 41-yard toss to Robby Anderson to close the first half, and then he connected with Quincy Enunwa on a 21-yard score on New York's opening drive of the second half. Overall, this year's third overall pick won't remember his first attempt fondly, but the way he rallied certainly deemed his debut a success.