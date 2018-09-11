Jets' Sam Darnold: Looks good in debut
Darnold completed 16 of 21 passes for 198 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Monday night's 48-17 win over the Lions.
Darnold's first career throw couldn't have been any worse, as he rolled right before winging the ball back across the field for an interception that was returned for a touchdown. After that blunder, however, the rookie settled in quite admirably, leading a number of scoring drives and showing good third-down efficiency. Darnold's first touchdown came on a 41-yard toss to Robby Anderson to close the first half, and then he connected with Quincy Enunwa on a 21-yard score on New York's opening drive of the second half. Overall, this year's third overall pick won't remember his first attempt fondly, but the way he rallied certainly deemed his debut a success.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 2
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: The best of Week 1
We’ve got advice for James Conner and Le’Veon Bell owners plus recaps of every game.
-
Believe in Mahomes, Conner?
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 1 and tells you what you should believe.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.