Darnold (shoulder) could be forced to miss time while recovering from a sprained AC joint, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport adds that the Jets could make a decision on Darnold's availability for Week 5 based on whether or not he's able to throw during Wednesday's practice. Though the 23-year-old signal-caller was able to retake the field after getting hurt in the first half of last Thursday's game, it now looks as though veteran backup Joe Flacco is trending toward entering the lineup.