Darnold completed 23 of 32 passes for 338 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 24-22 win over the Cowboys.

Darnold added five carries for one yard, including three kneel-downs at the end of the game. His return from a three-game absence proved crucial for Robby Anderson, who had season highs for targets (eight), catches (five) and yards (125), with his first TD of the year coming from 92 yards out -- the longest pass play in the NFL in 2019. Jamison Crowder also had a big day, catching six of nine targets for 98 yards. Darnold gets a bigger challenge Week 7, with the Jets playing host to the Patriots in the Monday night game.