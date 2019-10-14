Jets' Sam Darnold: Looks sharp in return
Darnold completed 23 of 32 passes for 338 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 24-22 win over the Cowboys.
Darnold added five carries for one yard, including three kneel-downs at the end of the game. His return from a three-game absence proved crucial for Robby Anderson, who had season highs for targets (eight), catches (five) and yards (125), with his first TD of the year coming from 92 yards out -- the longest pass play in the NFL in 2019. Jamison Crowder also had a big day, catching six of nine targets for 98 yards. Darnold gets a bigger challenge Week 7, with the Jets playing host to the Patriots in the Monday night game.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Henry busts out
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Believe It or Not: Must-start Murray
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe from Week 6, from Kyler Murray's...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.